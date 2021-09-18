Swiss National Bank Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Graham worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $585.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.18 and a 200-day moving average of $628.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $376.20 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

