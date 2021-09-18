Swiss National Bank Has $5.73 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of First BanCorp. worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 285.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after buying an additional 216,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1,031.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 139,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

