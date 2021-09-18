Swiss National Bank Has $5.75 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

