Swiss National Bank Has $5.81 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of iRobot worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in iRobot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRobot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $82.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

