Swiss National Bank Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Allegheny Technologies worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:ATI opened at $16.76 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

