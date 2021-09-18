Swiss National Bank Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Perficient worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 79.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,178,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

PRFT stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

