Swiss National Bank Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

