Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Jack in the Box worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.29 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

