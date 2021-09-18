Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.