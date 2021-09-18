Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of eXp World worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 184.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of eXp World by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of eXp World by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of eXp World by 170.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,700 shares of company stock worth $15,952,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $46.60 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

