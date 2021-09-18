Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.