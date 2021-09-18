Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

