Swiss National Bank Invests $5.89 Million in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $111.49 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

