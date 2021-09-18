Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

GPI stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $183.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.