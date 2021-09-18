Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Sanmina worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 25.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 42.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sanmina by 16.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.