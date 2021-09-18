Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of HUTCHMED worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in HUTCHMED by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $38.93 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.08.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

