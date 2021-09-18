Swiss National Bank Purchases 61,600 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Virtu Financial worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

