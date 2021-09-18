Swiss National Bank Purchases 68,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of The Macerich worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

