Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Transocean worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Transocean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Transocean by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 345,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.35 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

