Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Tronox worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tronox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE TROX opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.