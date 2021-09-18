Swiss National Bank Sells 13,300 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Amyris worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amyris by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amyris by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

