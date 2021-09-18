Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

