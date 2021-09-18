Swiss National Bank Sells 25,800 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of SunPower worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.