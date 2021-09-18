Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Independent Bank worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

