Swiss National Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 114.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

NYSE MSGS opened at $185.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.78. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

