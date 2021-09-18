Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

