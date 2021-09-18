Swiss National Bank Sells 4,800 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Canada Goose worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

