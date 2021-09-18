Swiss National Bank Sells 6,500 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CORT opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

