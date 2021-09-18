Swiss National Bank Sells 7,900 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $15,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,250 shares of company stock worth $3,565,388. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

