Swiss National Bank Takes $5.70 Million Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.26. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.