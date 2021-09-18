Swiss National Bank Takes $5.87 Million Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.87 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

