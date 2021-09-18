Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Energizer worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Energizer by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

ENR opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

