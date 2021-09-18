Switch Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133,094.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Switch coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $231,789.64 and approximately $133,094.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.13 or 0.00752402 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001431 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $571.86 or 0.01194760 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

