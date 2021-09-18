SWS Partners Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 317,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 178,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 374,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 34,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

