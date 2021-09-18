Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. Symrise has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Get Symrise alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.