Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.13. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 13,703 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

