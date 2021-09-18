Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.13. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 13,703 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.57.
In related news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
