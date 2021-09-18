SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $6,578.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00412584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002288 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00965975 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,749,326 coins and its circulating supply is 120,077,985 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

