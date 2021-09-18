SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of SYNNEX worth $62,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 47.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $115.29 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

