Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) is Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) by 147.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,134 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned about 48.64% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $47,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000.

NYSEARCA SSPY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $68.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36.

