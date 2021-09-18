Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY) is Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY) by 157.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF comprises 0.5% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned approximately 12.05% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SSLY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 735. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.