Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $181.15 million and approximately $46.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00375262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 619,309,879 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

