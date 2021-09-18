T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 187,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $213.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

