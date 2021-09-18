Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 50.7% in August

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. 9,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,142. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.31. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.