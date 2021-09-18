Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce $870.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $822.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.50 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $957.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $148.87 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,606,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

