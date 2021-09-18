Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Target were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,376. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.45 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.