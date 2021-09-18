Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) is Frazier Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Frazier Management LLC lessened its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.8% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 6.90% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $41,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 26,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,276. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.27.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,960 in the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

