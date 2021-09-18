TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TATT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TATT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,544. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.29.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

