Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $62,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.