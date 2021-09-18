Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $290.18

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 290.18 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 167.90 ($2.19). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 170.75 ($2.23), with a volume of 6,881,781 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

