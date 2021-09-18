TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.94

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 6915518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
