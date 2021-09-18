TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.94

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 6915518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

